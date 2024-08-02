BREAKING: NBA Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of Olympics Due To Injury
Rui Hachimura is currently playing for Japan at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Los Angeles Lakers star is coming off an excellent game where he had 24 points and three rebounds while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time (Japan lost 94-90 to France).
On Thursday evening, Hachimura was ruled out for the remainder of the Olympics.
Via One Sports: "Rui Hachimura will no longer be participating in #Paris2024 for Akatsuki Five due to an injury to his left calf. According to the Japan Basketball Federation, Hachimura started feeling discomfort in his calf after their game against France."
Hachimura had been among the best players in the Olympics through Japan's first two games.
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG this Olympics:
30.5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
23.5 — RJ Barrett
23.0 — Santi Aldama
22.0 — Rui Hachimura
20.0 — Yuki Kawamura
19.5 — Franz Wagner"
Considering he is a key player for the Lakers, it's better to be safe heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Last year, the former Gonzaga star averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via BasketNews: "The #paris2024 Olympics are over for Rui Hachimura as the Los Angeles Lakers star left Japan national team 🤕"
As for the Lakers, they finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.