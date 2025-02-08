BREAKING: NBA World Comments On Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets Decision
Ben Simmons has spent part of four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets organization (three playing).
On Saturday afternoon, the Nets announced that they had officially waived Simmons.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the two sides had agreed to a contract buyout.
Via Charania: "Ben Simmons has agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and now becomes a free agent, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news.
Legion Hoops: "The Ben Simmons Nets era is over:
- 6.5 PPG
- 6.3 APG
- 6.2 RPG
- $86.3M made
Insane."
NetsDaily: "I know Ben Simmons saga well but to suggest trade was that one-sided??Harden did next to nothing in Philly, called GM a liar, demanded a trade and Sixers got little back. Nets still have 2027 FRP (protected 1-8) from Philly which rolls over to 2028 (same protection.)"
Anthony Puccio: "The Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn officially comes to an end. He played 90 games in 3 seasons and averaged 6.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds."
Brett Siegel: "Expect Simmons to sign with either Cleveland or the LA Clippers. Those are the two teams at the front of the line for the former first overall pick."
@KingCharge: "Ben Simmons winning a championship before Embiid would be the funniest timeline possible"
@A_King_Of_1Self: "Ben Simmons getting contract buyouts in 2025 is crazyyyyyy"
@HawksFanTV: "We should sign Ben Simmons just for the laughs. What better way to fix a man than the man who broke him. Trae Young could take Ben under his wing and mold him to the player can can be"
Bobby Marks: "Because his salary with Brooklyn exceeded $12.8M+, Simmons is not allowed to sign with the below teams:
Boston
Denver
LA Lakers
Milwaukee
Minnesota
New York
Phoenix
In addition, Dallas cannot sign him right now because they are $171K below the first apron."
Erik Slater: "Ben Simmons has agreed to a contract buyout with the Nets and is a free agent, league source confirms."
Simmons has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers over nine years in the NBA.
He is a three-time NBA All-Star.