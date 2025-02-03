BREAKING: NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Sacramento Kings Trade
De'Aaron Fox is one of the best young points guards in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star is in his eighth season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Fox is being traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Charania: "Full trade:
Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)
Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS"
Many people around the NBA world shared their thoughts on the deal.
Kendrick Perkins: "Uh oh."
Kevin O'Connor: "Fox is obviously a home run addition for the Spurs…I also really like LaVine for the Kings. Fits well with Sabonis, just like Monk does,"
Keith Smith: "!!!
This is going to be a massive trade with a lot of moving parts!"
Noah Weber: "The Sacramento Kings got three first-round picks for De’Aaron Fox.
The Dallas Mavericks got one first-round pick for Luka Doncic."
Bobby Marks: "Sources confirm Sacramento is receiving Zach LaVine, three firsts and three seconds in the De’Aaron Fox trade:
To Sacramento
- 2027 unprotected San Antonio 1st
- 2031 unprotected Minnesota 1st
- 2025 top-14 protected Charlotte 1st
Note: This first conveyed into a second in 2026 and 2027
- 2025 Chicago second (via SAS)
- 2028 Denver second
- 2028 Sacramento second (their own back)
To Chicago
- Their own 2025 first (from San Antonio)"
Joe Cowley: "Was just told Bulls aren’t done… stay tuned."
@WarriorsMuse: "Some of yall thought we were getting Lavine 😂😂😂😂😂😂🫵🫵🫵🫵🫵"
Rachel Nichols: "A breakdown from the other day on why De'Aaron Fox didn’t want to stay in Sacramento, and why he is such a good fit with the Spurs. (Also: WEMBY.)"
Underdog NBA: "Players to average 25+ PPG, 5+ APG, 1+ SPG in each of last 3 seasons:
De'Aaron Fox
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
2 of the 3 players traded in the last 24 hours."
Sam Quinn: "I love how the Spurs just looked at the 30-team table, identified the two suckers, and made it a point to keep trading with them over and over and over again."
Fox is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 45 games.