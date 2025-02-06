BREAKING: NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler Heat-Warriors Trade
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors have traded for Jimmy Butler.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
Charania (and Brian Windhorst) also reported that Butler will sign an extension with Golden State.
Via Charania: "New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and @WindhorstESPN. Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Kyle Neubeck: "I'm sure the league will conduct a thorough tampering investigation on the $121 million extension that was agreed on within five minutes of a trade that isn't official being leaked"
Chris Mannix: "And Jimmy wins …"
Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers host the Warriors tomorrow, a few hours after Thursday’s trade deadline."
StatMuse: "The Golden State Warriors:
Jimmy Butler
Steph Curry
Draymond Green
Jonathan Kuminga
Buddy Hield
Moses Moody
Brandin Podziemski
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Kevon Looney
Gary Payton II
Deep."
Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr just walked out of the locker room with his head down."
Legion Hoops: "Who’s stopping this duo? 👀"
Tim Bontemps: "The Heat, throughout these negotiations, were looking to get some combination of players that help them now, future savings and draft compensation, and managed to get all three in this deal – after months of waiting the market out to do so."
Evan Sidery: "The Suns lose out on Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.
Now, all eyes turn to Kevin Durant’s immediate future between now and the offseason."
Bobby Marks: "Jimmy Butler is under contract for $48.8M and a $52.4M player option in 2025-26.
Butler is eligible to sign up to two-year $111M extension with Golden State once the trade is finalized.
2025-26: $54.1M
2026-27: $56.8M
Butler has a $418,124 trade bonus that is applied to his 2024-25 salary.
If the bonus is amended, Butler is still allowed to sign an extension with Golden State."
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.
He has also played for the Bulls, Timberwolves and 76ers.