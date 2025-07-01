BREAKING: NBA World Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard News
Damian Lillard has spent each of the previous two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported (on Tuesday) that the Bucks will now waive Lillard.
Via Charania: "Just in: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell ESPN. Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news on social media.
Kevin O'Connor: "My goodness"
Legion Hoops: "BREAKING: The Bucks have released Damian Lillard, who is suffering from a ruptured Achilles
Wow."
Jamal Cristopher: "Damian lillard came back and literally probably sacrificed his remaining peak years and ended up tearing his Achilles for a franchise that ended up waving him. No more loyalty talk"
@NationMffl: "WAIVED??????"
Marc J. Spears: "Don’t feel bad for Damian Lillard. This is a win-win. Dame had a player option for next summer that he was considering not exercising. No secret living away from family in Milwaukee was a challenge. So he gets his $ and is now an unrestricted free agent free to go where HE wants."
Josh Eberley: "That’s like a top-5 most shocking move I’ve ever seen… Just outright quitting on Damian Lillard. Lordy"
Yahoo Sports: "The Bucks will owe Damian Lillard over $22M per year for the next FIVE years
This is the largest waive and stretch in NBA history."
@CelticsLead: "the Bucks really traded Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard just to waive him after two seasons
and the Celtics got a championship while Milwaukee was a first-round exit
I know Bucks fans are SICK"
Ira Winderman: "If Damian Lillard can make it back before the end of the coming season, that could be a heck of a pickup for a contender on the buyout market."
Shane Young: "Damian Lillard has a great situation to look forward to. Recovering on his own timeline, taking the next calendar year to ensure he’s at full strength, gets all of his money that he earned on that contract, and has the opportunity to pick his destination next year. What a deal."
Lillard had spent the first 11 seasons of his career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He is a nine-time NBA All-Star (and future Basketball Hall of Famer).