BREAKING: NBA World Reacts To Portland Trail Blazers Deandre Ayton News
Deandre Ayton has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for two seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
On Sunday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Trail Blazers and Ayton will part ways.
Via Charania: "Breaking: Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
StatMuse: "Deandre Ayton in two seasons with Portland:
— 15.7 PPG
— 10.7 RPG
— 56.9 FG%
Which team could use him?"
Charania also added: "Sudden addition to the free-agent market. This gives Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick who went to the NBA Finals with the Suns, the chance to receive a fresh opportunity as the Trail Blazers build around their depth of young centers."
Trevor Lane: "Wow! Did not see a buyout coming for Ayton. Trade market for him must have really been non-existent"
Gerald Bourguet: "Before anyone asks, the Suns have zero interest in a potential reunion with Deandre Ayton, per a source"
@RTNBA: "Deandre Ayton last season:
• 14.4 PPG
• 10.2 RPG
• 3.1 OREB
• 1.0 BLK
• 0.8 STL
• 56.6 FG%
• 40 GP
Where would you want to see the former No. 1 pick play next season?"
Bobby Manning: "Ayton to the Lakers would be fitting after the legacy of acquiring talented but frustrating centers they’ve built."
Bobby Marks: "Deandre Ayton is free to sign with any team despite earning greater than $14.1M+.
The waiver restriction for second apron teams only applies during the regular season.
He had $35.6M left on an expiring contract."
Mavs Film Room: "Bill Duffy represents Luka and Ayton
Contract year Ayton on a cheap deal for LAL is probably the move"
Brett Siegel: "Huge addition to the free agency market here.
Portland has been shopping Ayton before the trade deadline in February with zero trade interest from the other 29 teams.
He now becomes the best big man on the market."
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He has played seven seasons for the Suns and Trail Blazers.