New Orleans Pelicans Release 1-Year NBA Player
Antonio Reeves spent his rookie year in the NBA playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that the Pelicans will waive Reeves.
Via Scotto: "The New Orleans Pelicans have waived Antonio Reeves, league sources told @hoopshype. The 24-year-old guard averaged 6.9 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range in 44 games for the Pelicans last season. In his last 10 games, he averaged 15.4 points."
Reeves was the 47th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
In addition to his time in the NBA, the 24-year-old played well in the G League.
He had outstanding averages of 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 48.5% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Blake Stern: "Reeves had a non-guaranteed salary this year which become guaranteed for $978k on July 23. The Pelicans traded 2 second round pick swaps in 2030 and 2031 during last years draft to pick the former Kentucky guard"
Reeves could be an intriguing addition to many teams around the NBA.
Via NBA G League (on January 10): "Antonio Reeves was unstoppable tonight! The @PelicansNBA draftee scored a career-high 35 points on 64% shooting while on assignment with the @GleagueSquadron . 🙌👏"
The Pelicans finished the 2024-25 NBA season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).