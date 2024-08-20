BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign 5-Year NBA Player
Javonte Green is coming off a year where he appeared in nine games for the Chicago Bulls.
He averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Green was a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Green will sign a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "Free agent wing Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, per league sources. Strong addition for Pelicans' depth as Green averaged 12.2 points in 25.6 minutes per night across nine games to close last season with the Bulls."
Green has spent part of five seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 195 games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games and was with the Celtics when they reached the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.
Via The NBA on April 5: "A career night for Javonte Green
25 PTS (career high)
13 REB (career high)
10-14 FGM
Bulls W"
As for the Pelicans, they are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.