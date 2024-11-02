New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran
Jaylen Nowell is coming off a season where he appeared in 13 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Nowell will sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "Six-year NBA guard Jaylen Nowell has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Nowell – a career nine points per game scorer – joins a Pelicans team down Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy."
Nowell was the 43rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over his five seasons in the league.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 197 games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac added more details: "Jaylen Nowell's deal with the Pelicans will likely be non-guaranteed and will act as a pseudo 10 Day deal. If/when the Pels get healthy, they'll likely waive Nowell to keep flexibility around the luxury tax line.
Actual 10 Day contract can't be signed until January 5."
The Pelicans are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.