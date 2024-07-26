BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign Recent Grizzlies Starter
Trey Jemison is coming off a year where he played for the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
The former UAB star finished the season with averages of 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field in 25 games (14 starts).
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Jemison is being claimed by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Scotto: "The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed Trey Jemison off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told @hoopshype. Memphis waived Jemison to sign Jay Huff to a two-way deal."
Jemison went undrafted in 2023 after playing five seasons of college basketball for Clemson and UAB.
He finished his college career with averages of 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field in 152 games.
Via ESPN's Andrew Lopez: "Pelicans have officially claimed center Trey Jemison off waivers from the Grizzlies.
Jemison averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24 games with Memphis last year.
Averaged 13.6 points and 12.1 rebounds with Birmingham in 9 games after spending training camp with NOLA."
In addition to his nine regular season games in the G League, Jemison also appeared in 16 Showcase Cup games.
He averaged 9.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field.
As for the Pelicans, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.