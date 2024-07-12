Fastbreak

BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign Recent Miami Heat Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans will sign a recent Heat player.

Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks over Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks over Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Cain is coming off a season where he appeared in 26 games (one start) for the Miami Heat.

He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cain will sign a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jamal Cain has agreed on a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, agents Shayaun Saee and Mike George tell ESPN."

Cain went undrafted in 2022 and has played two seasons in the league for Miami.

He has career averages of 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 44 games (one start).

Dec 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his time in the NBA, Cain has also played in the G League.

He finished this past regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 11.6 rebounds 4.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in nine games.

As for the Pelicans, they finished this past season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, but lost to Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).

Going into the 2025 season, the Pelicans have an intriguing roster led by Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

