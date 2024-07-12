BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign Recent Miami Heat Player
Jamal Cain is coming off a season where he appeared in 26 games (one start) for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cain will sign a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jamal Cain has agreed on a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, agents Shayaun Saee and Mike George tell ESPN."
Cain went undrafted in 2022 and has played two seasons in the league for Miami.
He has career averages of 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 44 games (one start).
In addition to his time in the NBA, Cain has also played in the G League.
He finished this past regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 11.6 rebounds 4.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in nine games.
As for the Pelicans, they finished this past season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, but lost to Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).
Going into the 2025 season, the Pelicans have an intriguing roster led by Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.