New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Trade For NBA Champion Guard
Jordan Poole is coming off his second season playing for the Washington Wizards.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Poole is being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN."
Poole finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Charania also wrote: "The trade swaps guards -- the Wizards shifting from Poole to the veteran in McCollum, who has an expiring contract. Washington now is expected to approach $100 million in projected cap space in 2026. Pelicans move younger, possibly more dynamic with Poole and Bey."
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan
He spent the first four years of his career playing with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
During the 2022 season, Poole helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
Via Underdog NBA: "Wizards expiring contracts after 2025-26:
Khris Middleton
CJ McCollum
Marcus Smart
Kelly Olynyk
Richaun Holmes
Anthony Gill
Nearly $110M in cap space opening up after next season."
The Pelicans finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.