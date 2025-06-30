BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Sign 3x NBA Champion
Kevon Looney had spent each of his first ten seasons playing for the Golden State Warriors.
This past year, Looney averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 76 games.
That said, the three-time NBA Champion became a free agent on Monday night.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Looney will now sign a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and the Pelicans reached a deal tonight for the three-time NBA champion who departs Golden State after 10 years."
Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has career averages of 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 599 games.
The 29-year-old will provide a lot of experience for a young Pelicans team.
Via StatMuse: "The only active players with 3+ championships:
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
and Kevon Looney."
The Pelicans finished this past season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via @PolymarketHoops: "Kevon Looney - First Round Game 7 2023:
11 PTS
21 REB
4 AST (0 TOV)
4/5 FG
+25
He had three 20+ rebound games that series — the last player to have more in a single playoff series was Wilt Chamberlain."