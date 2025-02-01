BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Star Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Season
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 118-116.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray got injured during the game.
Via Bleacher Report: "Dejounte Murray was helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact injury on this play 🙏"
According to Chris Haynes, Murray has now been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Haynes: "New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, league sources tell @ChrisBHaynes."
Murray is in his first year with New Orleans after getting traded (via the Atlanta Hawks) over the offseason.
He finished the season with averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs (in addition to the Hawks and Pelicans).
His career averages are 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 502 games.
The Pelicans are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-37 record in 49 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Celtics, the Pelicans will visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.