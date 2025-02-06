New York Knicks And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Trade
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 112-101.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks had made a trade with the Knicks for Jericho Sims.
The four-year center is averaging 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field in 39 games.
Via Charania: "The New York Knicks are trading center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of Bucks-Washington Wizards/Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton deal, sources tell ESPN."
Charania also reports that Delon Wright is going to the Knicks as part of the deal.
The 10-year veteran is averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 26.8% from the field and 24.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Charania: "The Bucks are sending Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks for Sims, sources said."
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.
Via Begley: "SNY sources on trade:
Jericho Sims &
Draft rights to Mathias Lessort to MIL
NYK gets:
Delon Wright
Draft rights to Hugo Besson
Cash considerations"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-22 record in 49 games.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.
They lost to the Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).