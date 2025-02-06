Fastbreak

New York Knicks And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks and Bucks have made a trade.

Ben Stinar

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) dunks the ball against Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) dunks the ball against Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 112-101.

After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks had made a trade with the Knicks for Jericho Sims.

The four-year center is averaging 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field in 39 games.

Via Charania: "The New York Knicks are trading center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of Bucks-Washington Wizards/Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton deal, sources tell ESPN."

Charania also reports that Delon Wright is going to the Knicks as part of the deal.

The 10-year veteran is averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 26.8% from the field and 24.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.

Via Charania: "The Bucks are sending Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks for Sims, sources said."

SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.

Via Begley: "SNY sources on trade:

Jericho Sims &
Draft rights to Mathias Lessort to MIL

NYK gets:
Delon Wright
Draft rights to Hugo Besson
Cash considerations"

The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-22 record in 49 games.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers stands near the bench in the third quarter during an NBA game between Oklahoma City and Milwaukee at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.

They lost to the Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

