BREAKING: New York Knicks Make Major Change Before Game 3 Against Pacers

Tom Thibodeau changed his starting lineup for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the MSG Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the MSG Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers (on the road) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

After losing each of their first two games at home, the Knicks have made a major starting lineup change.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "NYK will start Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns & Mitchell Robinson in Game 3. Robinson is starting for 1st time in playoffs. Josh Hart will come off bench. NYK’s starting 5 was outscored by a combined 29 pts in Games 1 & 2. They are down 2-0 in series"

Adding Robinson to the lineup gives the Knicks a lot more size.

He is coming off a regular season where he averaged 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field.

Via StatMuse: "Mitchell Robinson as a starter this season:

9.7 PPG
8.7 RPG
1.0 SPG
1.0 BPG
57.9 FG%"

The Knicks most recently lost Game 2 by a score of 114-109.

Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "I wonder how often Knicks will assign Mitchell Robinson to Pascal Siakam rather than Myles Turner.

Siakam is greater interior threat:

-points in paint per game, reg. season/playoffs -> Siakam 10.5/10.3, Turner 5.4/5.7

-restricted area attempts -> Siakam 4.4/4.3, Turner 2.6/2.8"

Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in New York).

Whoever wins will advance to the 2025 NBA Finals.

