BREAKING: New York Knicks Player Injured In Game 6 Against Pacers
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, Josh Hart got injured, and the team has now announced that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the night.
Hart finished the game with five points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Josh Hart (abdominal soreness) is out for the remainder of the game."
The news is extremely worrisome, because the Knicks are the most injured team remaining in the 2024 postseason.
They are already playing without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic and OG Anunoby.
Hart is also one of their most reliable players, and finished the regular season with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0%
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
If the Pacers win Game 6, the teams will head back to New York City for Game 7 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games).
Hart is in his second season with the Knicks, and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.