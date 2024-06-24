BREAKING: New York Knicks Player Will Be A Free Agent
OG Anunoby is coming off a year where he played for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
On Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Anunoby will officially decline his player option and enter free agency.
Via Katz: "OG Anunoby has declined his $19.9 million player option for next season, a league source tells The Athletic, an expected move. Anunoby will now officially become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Free agency begins June 30."
The move had been expected, but it's still noteworthy as now any team in the league can make a run at the former Indiana Hooiser.
Considering the Knicks just landed him in a trade, they will likely do whatever they can to keep him.
Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons in the league (all with Toronto and New York).
He has career averages of 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 418 regular season games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in 36 NBA playoff games.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.