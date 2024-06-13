BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Add Hall Of Famer To Coaching Staff
Tom Thibodeau is coming off his fourth season as the head coach for the New York Knicks.
The 66-year-old has led the team to the NBA playoffs in three of his first four years.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thibodeau will likely be making a major addition to his coaching staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "The New York Knicks are planning to hire Maurice Cheeks as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Cheeks — a Hall of Fame guard — has been a three-time head coach in the NBA and most recently on Billy Donovan’s staffs in Chicago and Oklahoma City."
The Knicks are coming off their best regular season in years.
They finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
In addition, the Knicks beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
However, the team dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in seven games).
Considering they dealt with such significant injuries to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby, it's safe to say they could have made the Eastern Conference finals (if they were healthy).
Thibodeau has a 175-143 record in 318 regular season games in New York.
As for Cheeks, he was a fantastic player who had a 15-year career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and New Jersey Nets.
His career averages were 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.