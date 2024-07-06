BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Staff To Cavs
Earlier this month, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially introduced Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach.
Via The Cleveland Cavaliers on July 1: "Kenny Atkinson, Head Coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. #LetEmKnow"
Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for part of four seasons, and he replaced JB Bickerstaff (who had been at the helm for part of five seasons).
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atkinson will add Johnny Bryant to his new staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant has agreed on a deal to become associate head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Bryant will join Kenny Atkinson’s new staff after four years with the Knicks and the previous six with the Utah Jazz."
The Cavs are one of the more intriguing teams going into the 2024-25 season.
They have Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and others.
Atkinson is also coming off three seasons of being an assistant coach for Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors staff (he was with the team when they won the 2022 title).
The Cavs finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
However, the Cavs dealt with injuries and lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Meanwhile, the Knicks were the second seed with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.