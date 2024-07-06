Fastbreak

BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Staff To Cavs

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks will lose one of their assistant coaches.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during a timeout against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during a timeout against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially introduced Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach.

Via The Cleveland Cavaliers on July 1: "Kenny Atkinson, Head Coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. #LetEmKnow"

Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for part of four seasons, and he replaced JB Bickerstaff (who had been at the helm for part of five seasons).

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atkinson will add Johnny Bryant to his new staff.

Via Wojnarowski: "New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant has agreed on a deal to become associate head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Bryant will join Kenny Atkinson’s new staff after four years with the Knicks and the previous six with the Utah Jazz."

The Cavs are one of the more intriguing teams going into the 2024-25 season.

They have Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and others.

Atkinson is also coming off three seasons of being an assistant coach for Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors staff (he was with the team when they won the 2022 title).

Kenny Atkinso
Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavs finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).

However, the Cavs dealt with injuries and lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).

Donovan Mitchel
May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J. B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the Knicks were the second seed with a 50-32 record.

They lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.

