BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks are acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

Mar 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) dunks in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) dunks in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mikal Bridges is among the best forwards in the NBA and is coming off his second season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bridges is now being traded to the New York Knicks.

Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."

Bridges finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are already coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.

Wojnarowski added more details about what the Knicks are giving up in the deal.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Knicks are sending four unprotected picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031) a 2025 protected Milwaukee first, a 2028 unprotected pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick for Mikal Bridges and a 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

Bridges was also famously was teammates with Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte Donte DiVincenzo at Villanova.

During his three seasons with the Wildcats, they won two National Championships.

Apr 5, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson (R) jokes around with guard Mikal Bridges (L) during the championship parade at Dilworth Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson (R) jokes around with guard Mikal Bridges (L) during the championship parade at Dilworth Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
