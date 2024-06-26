BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade
Mikal Bridges is among the best forwards in the NBA and is coming off his second season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bridges is now being traded to the New York Knicks.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."
Bridges finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Knicks are already coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.
Wojnarowski added more details about what the Knicks are giving up in the deal.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Knicks are sending four unprotected picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031) a 2025 protected Milwaukee first, a 2028 unprotected pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick for Mikal Bridges and a 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
Bridges was also famously was teammates with Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte Donte DiVincenzo at Villanova.
During his three seasons with the Wildcats, they won two National Championships.