BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Elite Defender
Kevin McCullar Jr. is coming off another productive season of college basketball for Kansas.
He finished the season with averages of 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Back in June, McCullar Jr. was selected with the 56th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that McCullar Jr. is signing a two-way deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Scotto: "The New York Knicks and Kevin McCullar have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. McCullar earned All-Big 12 First Team honors this past season at Kansas. He was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors in 2023."
McCullar Jr. played five seasons of college basketball for Kansas and Texas Tech.
His career averages were 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 138 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on June 22: "Kevin McCullar was one of the best players in college basketball over the first 2 1/2 months of the season, but seems to have been forgotten to an extent due to his injury. He could end up being a steal for someone on draft night."
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.