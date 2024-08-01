BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st Round Pick
Chuma Okeke is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Orlando Magic.
He finished the year with averages of 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 47 games.
This summer, Okeke became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that he will sign with the New York Knicks.
Via Scotto: "The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with Chuma Okeke, league sources told @hoopshype. Okeke averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes in four seasons with the Orlando Magic. At 25 years old, the former 16th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has potential untapped upside"
Okeke was the 16th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Auburn.
He has spent his entire four-year career with Orlando and has career averages of 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 189 regular season games.
The 25-year-old also appeared in two NBA playoff games this past year (they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round).
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.