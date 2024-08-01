BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st Round Pick

The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with Chuma Okeke, league sources told @hoopshype. Okeke averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes in four seasons with the Orlando Magic. At 25 years old, the former 16th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has potential untapped upside pic.twitter.com/ZWkWNMnc6p