BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Signing 11-Year NBA Veteran
Jordan Clarkson is coming off a year where he appeared in 37 games for the Utah Jazz.
The 11-year veteran is now a free agent after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he is being bought out of his contract.
According to Chris Haynes, Clarkson will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Haynes: "Free agent guard Jordan Clarkson intends to sign with the New York Knicks upon clearing waivers, league sources tell me."
Clarkson finished last season with averages of 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.
Via The Utah Jazz: "Sixth Man of the Year
Broke the Triple-Double drought
All-Star Skills Challenge Champ
All-Time Fan Favorite
Sixx, 00, The Flame, JC— but there’s only one Jordan Clarkson. Thank you for the countless memories, buckets and ‘yeah, a lot’ of Jazz games. All love for 00, always
Once a Jazzman"
Clarkson was the 46th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He's also spent time playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Via StatMuse: "Most PTS off the bench since 2020:
4,589 — Jordan Clarkson
3,882 — Malik Monk
3,594 — Bobby Portis
New York's got a new Sixth Man."
The Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA.
They reached the Eastern Conference finals (last season) for the first time in 25 years.
Clarkson wrote on X (earlier in the day): "🕯️ out, always love 🖤"