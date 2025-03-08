BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Signing 14-Year NBA Player
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Sacramento Kings in California.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Knicks will sign P.J. Tucker.
The veteran forward has yet to appear in a game this season.
Via Charania: "Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth."
Tucker most recently played during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers.
His career averages are 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 883 games.
During the 2021 season, Tucker helepd the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Knicks needed toughness and an enforcer-type for this locker room and they got one in PJ Tucker.
A league source confirms they're planning to sign the veteran to a 10-day contract."
Tucker has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors over the last 13 years.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).