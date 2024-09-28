BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Trade For 4x NBA All-Star
UPDATE: Jon Krawczynski reported more details.
Via Krawczynski: "Wolves getting Detroit first owed to Knicks in this deal"
Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a year where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.
He finished the season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
On Friday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Towns is being traded (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) to the New York Knicks.
Via Charania: "Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski."
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after on season at Kentucky.
He had spent his entire nine-year career with the Timberwolves before the trade.
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details: "Detroit, Atlanta, Miami among the other teams NYK talked to about trades of Julius Randle, per SNY sources. MIN slashes its future payroll by acquiring Randle, who can be an FA this summer. Knicks get big man they’ve long had on radar in Karl Towns."
The move comes as a big surprise due to the fact that Towns had helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Confernece for the first time since 2004.
The trio of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert (and Towns) appeared to have developed an excellent chemistry.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Towns joins a talented roster that also includes Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.