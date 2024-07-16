BREAKING: New York Knicks Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran
Cameron Payne is coming off a season where he appeared in 78 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.
This summer, Payne became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Monday evening, Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported that Payne will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Haynes: "Free agent guard Cameron Payne has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."
Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
In addition to the 76ers and Bucks, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 405 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
However, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in seven games).