BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Suffers Fractured Hand Against Pacers
UPDATE: The Knicks lost by a score of 130-109.
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson suffered an injury and he will not return for the remainder of the day.
Brunson finished the game with 17 points and nine assists while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jalen Brunson (fractured left hand) is out for the rest of Game 7"
The Knicks continue to struggle with injuries, as they are already playing without Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle.
In addition, OG Anunoby only played five minutes in Game 7.
Brunson finished the regular season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Brunson is in his second year with New York after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
Whoever wins Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in five games).
Game 1 of the Conference Finals will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.
As for the Pacers, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.