BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Heat Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Florida.
For the game, the Nuggets will get their best player back in action, as Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update ahead of tonight's matchup against the Heat:
AVAILABLE:
Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)
Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Sprain)
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management)"
Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
He had missed the team's last game against the Houston Rockets.
They lost by a score of 128-108 (at home).
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG without free throws this season:
25.4 — Jokic
25.2 — Giannis
25.1 — LaMelo
24.4 — Shai"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record in 40 games.
They have gone 12-8 in the 20 games they have played away from Denver this season.
Back in November, the Nuggets beat the Heat (at home) by a score of 135-122.
Following the Heat, the Nuggets will continue their road trip when they visit the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Jokic is in his tenth NBA season (all with Denver).
On the other side, Miami comes into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.