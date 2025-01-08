BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets will be without their best player when they host the Boston Celtics.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out due to an illness.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update: Nikola Jokić (Illness) will be out tonight against the Boston Celtics."
Jokic is in the middle of an incredible season with averages of 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic last three games vs the Celtics:
32 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST
34 PTS | 12 REB | 9 AST
30 PTS | 12 REB | 12 AST
Hasn't lost to Boston in over 750 days."
Jokic (and Jayson Tatum) had just been named as the two Players of the Week.
Via NBA Communications: "Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2024-25 season (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)."
Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed with a 20-14 record in their first 34 games.
They are coming off a 122-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
Jokic had one of his best games of the season.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic tonight:
46 PTS
9 REB
10 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
19/35 FG
First player to take 35 FGA in back-to-back games since Kobe Bryant in 2007."
Tuesday is the first time the Nuggets and Celtics will face off this season.
They have one more matchup on March 2 (in Boston).