Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Jazz-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Utah Jazz (in Colorado).
Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
The three-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic is the fastest center to reach 16K career PTS since Shaquille O'Neal."
Jokic came into the night with averages of 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic is the 5th youngest center in NBA history to reach 16K career points."
Jokic will have an excellent chance to win his fourth MVP award in five years.
He is arguably the best player in the NBA.
Via The NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ HOW DO YOU KEEP DOING THIS ⁉️
ONE-HANDED FROM PAST HALFCOURT TO BEAT THE FIRST-HALF BUZZER 🚨"
The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the league with a 46-28 record in 74 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
After the Jazz, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
During the 2023 season, the All-Star center led the franchise to their first NBA Championship.
At just 30, Jokic has a chance to go down among the best ten players of all time.