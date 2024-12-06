Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Nuggets-Cavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals while shooting 13/26 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
He also made incredible NBA history by moving ahead of Magic Johnson (138) for sole possession of third on the all-time triple doubles list.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Third most triple-doubles in NBA history belongs to Nikola Jokić 🃏"
Despite his historic night, the Nuggets lost by a score of 126-114.
They dropped to 11-9 in their first 20 games of the season.
Jokic entered play with outstanding averages of 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 52.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The next player for Jokic to pass will be Oscar Robertson (181).
Ironically, the only player who is ahead of Robertson is Jokic's new teammate Russell Westbrook (200).
Therefore, the Nuggets have two of the top three players in all-time triple-doubles on their roster this season.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić has his 9th triple-double of the season and officially passes Magic Johnson on the all-time list with 139. Jokić is now chasing Oscar Robertson (181) and Russell Westbrook (200)"
Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He has spent all ten seasons of his NBA career with the Nuggets.
The 2023 NBA Champion has been making a case to be considered one of the best 15 players ever.