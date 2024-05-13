BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Moved Ahead Of Allen Iverson On All-Time NBA List
UPDATE: The Nuggets won by a score of 115-107 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Jokic finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/26 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic made NBA history by moving ahead of Jeff Hornacek (2,092), Pau Gasol (2,098), Jaylen Brown (2,104), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,105) and Allen Iverson (2,111) for 56th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Iverson, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Derek Fisher (2,146).
The superstar center had 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 34 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets trail the Timberwolves 2-1 in the series, but most recently won Game 3 by a score of 117-90.
Jokic finished the victory with 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
Jokic is coming off another MVP season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.