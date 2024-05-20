BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Moved Ahead Of Julius Erving On All-Time NBA List
UPDATE: The Timberwolves won by a score of 98-90.
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home in Colorado) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Julius Erving (594) on the all-time playoff assists list.
He is now tied with Derek Fisher (598) for 44th on the list.
Following Fisher, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Hall of Famer Walt Frazier (599).
Jokic had 20 points, 17 rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in his first 35 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Jokic is averaging 28.2 points, 12.9 rebonds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range through his first 11 games of the 2024 postseason.
Whoever wins Game 7 will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round (in five games) before defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the 2023 title.
Jokic is in his ninth season in the NBA (all with the Nuggets).