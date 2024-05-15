BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Moved Ahead Of Shaquille O'Neal On All-Time NBA List
UPDATE: The Nuggets won the game by a score of 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home in Colorado) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, Nikola Jokic made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Paul Pierce (579), Al Horford (580) and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal (582) for 47th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following O'Neal, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Sam Cassell (592).
He got off to an excellent start to the game with 25 points, four rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
Jokic is coming off another incredible year, and he was given his 2024 MVP Award before Game 5.
The three-time MVP finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He helped lead the Nuggets to the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.