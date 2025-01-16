BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Houston Rockets in Colorado.
Right before the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was ruled out due to an elbow injury.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update ahead of tonight's matchup against the Rockets:
AVAILABLE:
Julian Strawther (Right Knee Strain)
Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)
OUT:
Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Inflammation)
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management)"
Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Vic Lombardi of AltitudeTV: "Weird to see Jokic wearing a sleeve on his right arm (for his elbow inflammation). He NEVER wears all that fancy stuff. So you know it’s bothering him. Daaaayum….without Jokic and AG, the @nuggets are gonna need a special night to beat Houston. The Rockets are really good."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-15 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and are 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Rockets, the Nuggets will visit the Miami Heat on Friday in Florida.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 26-12 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Wednesday is the first time the Rockets and Nuggets will face off this season.