BREAKING: OG Anunoby's Injury Status In Lakers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: OG Anunoby has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via Knicks PR: "OG Anunoby (right foot sprain) will be out for the remainder of tonight’s game."
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden.
During the second half, star forward OG Anunoby went to the locker room with an injury.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star had 13 points, one rebound, one assist and two blocks while shooting 5/7 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "OG Anunoby just walked off under his own power after appearing to tweak something in his lower leg. Knicks called timeout after Anunoby stopped playing, and he went straight to the locker room."
Anunoby is one of the most important players on the Knicks.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the night.
He came into the game with averages of 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "OG Anunoby went back to the Knicks locker room after going down in pain"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following the Lakers, the Knicks will remain at home to host the Houston Rockets on Monday night.