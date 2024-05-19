BREAKING: OG Anunoby's Injury Status In Pacers-Knicks Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
OG Anunoby returned to the lineup after a four-game absence, but he has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
He only played five minutes and finished with five points while shooting 2/2 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range.
Via ClutchPoints: "🚨 OG Anunoby (hamstring) will NOT return to Knicks-Pacers Game 7.
He scored 5 points in 4 minutes of play."
Anunoby was traded to the Knicks (via the Toronto Raptors) during the middle of the regular season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
The winner of Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Confernece Finals, and face off against the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in five games).
Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.
As for the Pacers, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).