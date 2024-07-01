BREAKING: OKC Thunder Reportedly Sign Ex-Syracuse Star
Buddy Boeheim is coming off a year where he appeared in 10 games for the Detroit Pistons.
The 24-year-old finished the season with averages of 3.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.0% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Boeheim will sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania: "Free agent Buddy Boeheim plans to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has played 20 games for parts of last two seasons in Detroit."
Since the deal is an Exhibit 10, it's not certain that Boeheim will make the roster.
Boeheim played his college basketball for Syracuse (he is the son of Jim Boeheim).
During his senior year with the Orange, he averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Boeheim has played part of two seasons in the NBA (all with the Pistons).
He has also spent a lot of time in the G League playing for the Motor City Cruise.
As for the Thunder, they are coming off a fantastic year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, but lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).