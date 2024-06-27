BREAKING: OKC Thunder Reportedly Sign Sharpshooter
Alex Ducas played five seasons of college basketball for Saint Mary's.
He finished his final year of college with averages of 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Thursday, Ducas did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that he will now sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania: "Saint Mary's Alex Ducas has agreed on a two-way NBA deal with the Thunder, sources said."
Over his five seasons in college, Ducas played 150 games and had career averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range.
Since he will be on a two-way contract, it's very possible that Ducas get an opportunity to play for the Thunder.
He also will likely spend a lot of time with the Oklahoma City Blue (G League).
As for the Thunder, they are coming off an excellent season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, but they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
That said, the Thunder appear to have one of the brightest futures in the NBA.
They have a very young roster that is led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.