BREAKING: OKC Thunder Reportedly Trade 5 Draft-Picks To New York Knicks
On Wednesday evening, the 2024 NBA Draft is being held at Barclays Center in New York.
Before the New York Knicks made their 26th overall selection, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that they had made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania: "Sources: OKC is sending five second round picks to the Knicks for Dillon Jones at No. 26."
Via Charania: "Thunder are sending five seconds that span 2025 to 2027 to the Knicks."
Jones played four seasons of college basketball for Weber State.
He finished his senior year with averages of 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Thunder have an extremely young (and talented) roster.
They finished the year as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
The Knicks initially got the 26th pick (that they traded to Oklahoma City) in a deal with the Washington Wizards.
Joel Lorenzi of Oklahoman Sports added more details about Jones.
Via Lorenzi: "Dillon Jones wasn’t a green room invite tonight. The Athletic’s big board had him slotted at 65. ESPN had him slotted at No. 50. The Thunder trades five seconds to take him at No. 26. 6-6 with a 6-11 wingspan. Was into a little bit of everything for Weber State: P&R, spot ups, transition. Averaged 21 points, 10 boards, 5 assists this past season."