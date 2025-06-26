BREAKING: Oklahoma City Thunder Make Trade With Sacramento Kings
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder had the 24th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, the team will send their pick to the Sacramento Kings in a trade.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Sacramento Kings are trading for the No. 24 pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder and taking Nique Clifford, sources tell ESPN."
Clifford is coming off a season where he averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 36 games for Colorado State.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "At No. 24, the Sacramento Kings have acquired the rights to Nique Clifford, a 6-6 ½, 202-pound shooting guard/small forward who averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior at Colorado State. He shot 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range."
Considering the Thunder just won the 2025 NBA Championship (and drafted Thomas Sober), they weren't in need of the pick.
Via Cameron Salerno of The Sacramento Bee: "Clifford was 15 on my big board. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. At 6-foot-6, he was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game."
The Kings finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.
Via Sean Cunningham of kcranews: "Sources confirm the Kings acquiring the draft rights to Nique Clifford (Colorado State) from Oklahoma City in exchange for a 2027 1st round pick (from San Antonio) protected 1-16."