BREAKING: Oklahoma City Thunder Trade For NBA Champion
Alex Caruso has become one of the best role players in the NBA.
The 2020 NBA Champion is coming off another productive regular season for the Chicago Bulls where he averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a trade with the Bulls to acquire Caruso.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN."
As for Giddey, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
At just 21, he gives the Bulls a very young player that they can develop.
The Thunder are fresh off a season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second (in six games).
As for the Bulls, they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament after finishing the regular season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
Wojnarowski also added more details about the deal.
Via Wojnarowski: "Caruso is entering the final year of his deal and becomes eligible for a four-year, approximately $80M extension exactly six months from the date of this trade. The Thunder made the trade with the hope to have Caruso as an integral player for the long-term."