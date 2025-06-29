BREAKING: Oklahoma City Thunder Trade Former NBA 1st-Round Pick To Wizards
Dillon Jones is coming off his rookie season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Saturday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Jones is being traded to the Washington Wizards.
Via Charania: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading guard Dillon Jones and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN."
Jones was the 26th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Weber State.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Charania also reported more details: "Washington is sending guard Colby Jones to the Thunder, who will then release him, sources said."
As for Colby Jones, he was the 34th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Xavier.
He has played two seasons for the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.
This past year, Jones averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "And there's one roster spot created for the Thunder!
OKC moves $9.5M under the luxury tax with one open roster spot.
WAS moves to $10.2M under the luxury tax with 17 players on standard contracts. That's +2, so more moves coming for the Wizards for sure."
The Thunder won the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers.
Meanwhile, the Wizards missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.