BREAKING: Orlando Magic Reportedly Sign 2x NBA Champion
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has become one of the best role players in the NBA.
Caldwell-Pope finished this past year with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games for the Denver Nuggets.
Therefore, he was one of the most intriguing free agents on the market.
On Sunday evening, Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported that Caldwell-Pope is signing a deal with the Orlando Magic.
Via Zillgitt: "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaving the Denver Nuggets and headed to the Orlando Magic on a three-year deal, I’m told."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the contract.
Via Wojnarowski: "Finalizing three-years, $66 million for Caldwell-Pope in Orlando, sources tell ESPN."
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported more details about the contract.
Via Charania: "Third-year player option for Caldwell-Pope, sources said."
In addition to his two seasons with Denver, Caldwell-Pope has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
He has career averages of 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
The Magic are a young team, but they are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).