BREAKING: Orlando Magic Reportedly Trade For 5-Year NBA Player
Desmond Bane has spent all five seasons of his NBA career playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Sunday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Bane has now been traded to the Orlando Magic.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."
Bane finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Charania also wrote: "Magic President Jeff Weltman made clear the franchise was taking an aggressive, win-now approach to this offseason, and they kicked off the summer Sunday by adding Bane to the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs."
The Magic are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Jason Beede of Sentinel Sports reported more details: "The #Magic draft picks conveyed to Memphis include, per league source: - 2025 1st (No. 16) - 2026 1st (which includes swap rights from either Phoenix or Washington) - 2028 1st - Swap rights to a 2029 1st (top two protected) - 2030 1st"
The Grizzlies also lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.