BREAKING: Orlando Magic Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran
Tyus Jones spent the 2024-25 season with the Phoenix Suns.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 81 games.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Jones will sign a deal with the Orlando Magic.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Magic officials negotiated the deal with Jones' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management, which gives Jones a key role for the East contenders."
Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has played ten total seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards (and Suns).
His career averages are 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 682 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Tyus Jones' $7M contract will likely come out of the NTMLE for the Magic. That will also hard-cap Orlando at the first apron.
Orlando is getting tight to that first apron now too. More to come for the Magic."
The Magic finished this past year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via @ORLmuse: "Tyus Jones over the past three seasons (227 games played):
• 10.8 PPG
• 5.9 APG
• 40.0 3PT%
He's also a perennial leader in assist-to-turnover ratio."