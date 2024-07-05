BREAKING: Orlando Magic Sign Player For $224 Million
UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported more details about the contract.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension – a deal that could become worth as much as $269 million."
Via Wojnarowski: "Wagner is eligible to earn 30 percent of the team’s salary cap should he get voted to the All-NBA team, sources said. Wagner’s agent Jason Glushon completed negotiations on the deal over the July 4th holiday."
Franz Wagner has established himself among the best young players in the NBA.
The former Michigan star is coming off a season where he averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Magic will sign Wagner to a contract extension that is worth up to $270 million.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has agreed on a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth up to $270 million, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wagner, 22, has cemented himself as a cornerstone for the Magic."
Wagner was the eighth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all three seasons of his career with Orlando.
His career averages are 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 231 regular season games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games.
The Magic are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.