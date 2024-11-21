BREAKING: Paul George's Injury Status In 76ers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
During the second half, Paul George went to the locker room with an injury.
George has two points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Paul George (leg) headed to locker room Wednesday."
There has been no word from the team on his status for the remainder of the night.
The nine-time NBA All-Star came into the evening with averages of 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in seven games.
The 76ers have had an extremely tough start to the season.
They are 2-11 in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA.
Following Memphis, the 76ers will return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the 76ers, they will visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
George was tenth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Fresno State.
He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers.
The addition of George was supposed to make the 76ers a title contender.