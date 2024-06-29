BREAKING: Paul George Makes Decision On Los Angeles Clippers Contract
Paul George is among the best forwards in the NBA and is coming off a year where he made his ninth All-Star Game.
The former Fresno State star finished the year with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that George will opt out of his contract to become a free agent.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is declining his $48.7M option and entering free agency, sources tell ESPN. He’s planning to set meetings with cap space teams and the Clippers beginning Sunday night. An opt-in/trade scenario is now gone."
George could still potentially return to Los Angeles.
That said, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and the NBA on TNT reported that the 76ers will make a strong attempt to land the star forward.
Via Haynes: "Philadelphia 76ers are expected to aggressively pursue Paul George and is a legitimate threat in luring the star away from Los Angeles, sources say."
George has had a Hall of Fame career, but he he's been unable to have success in the postseason.
Potentially joining a team like the 76ers would give him an excellent shot at a title, considering they already have All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
As for the Clippers, they are coming off a year where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.